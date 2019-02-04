Babies and parents will appreciate this Aquaphor Welcome Gift Set for $14 (Reg. $20)

- Feb. 4th 2019 12:28 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Aquaphor Baby Small Welcome Gift Set for $13.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and check out with Subscribe & Save. Regularly $20, this is the best price we’ve seen for this kit from Amazon since November. If you know someone who expecting a little bundle of joy, this would make a great gift for both the child and parents. It comes with Baby Healing Ointment, 3-in-1 Diaper Rash Cream, and Wash & Shampoo. The included canvas basket would be ideal for holding diapers or other necessities. Note: Cancel Subscribe & Save to avoid subsequent billings at higher rates. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Parents may also appreciate this Munchkin 36-Pack Arm and Hammer Pacifier Wipes for $3 Prime shipped. They can be used on cups, bottles, and teething toys, too.

Aquaphor Baby Small Welcome Gift Set:

  • All the baby skin care essentials you need
  • Great gift idea for parents-to-be. Comes in conveniently reusable canvas basket.
  • All products are hypoallergenic, and free of fragrances, parabens and dyes
  • From the brand that is loved by moms & recommended by pediatricians
  • Gift set includes the iconic Baby Healing Ointment 3oz, 3-in-1 Diaper Rash Cream 3.5oz, 16.9oz Wash & Shampoo

