Clean the house at the push of a button w/ eufy’s highly-rated RoboVac 11S: $180 (Reg. $230)

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its RoboVac 11S Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 shipped. Regularly around $230, this is the lowest available, though we’ve seen it as low as $150 during Black Friday sales. Cleaning is never fun, especially vacuuming. This can take the hassle out of picking up as you can clean the house with just the push of a button. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

We’ve still got several other vacuums on sale from $100 shipped right now. From refurbished robotic vacuums to stick models, what you need to clean the house is likely on sale.

Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S features: