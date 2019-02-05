Save nearly $400 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon

Amazon offers offers Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/512GB in Space Gray for $2,399.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s good for nearly $400 off the regular going rate and the best price that we can find by $175. Features include a 2.2GHz Intel Core i7 processor, a 15-inch Retina display and 512GB of fast SSD storage. Touch Bar and Touch ID integration deliver quick access to various settings and more. Includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Put your savings to work and pick up one of Anker’s top-rated USB-C hubs. This model includes three USB 3.0 ports, 4K support and more. Ideal for connecting legacy devices to your new MacBook Pro.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 Six-Core
  • 16GB of 2400 MHz RAM | 512GB SSD
  • 15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU (4GB GDDR5)
  • True Tone Technology
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • Force Touch Trackpad

