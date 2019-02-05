Amazon’s Gold Box includes the popular Dyson Ball Upright Vac for $190 (Refurb, Orig. $500)

- Feb. 5th 2019 7:07 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers the Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum in certified refurbished condition for $189.99 shipped. For comparison, it originally sold for $500 and similar models go for around $350 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is $40 less than our previous mention. You’ll find everything needed here to enjoy that legendary Dyson cleaning experience. That includes multiple cools, a bagless design with HEPA filtration and more. I purchased one of these refurb Dyson deals nearly three years ago in a Gold Box, and it’s still running strong. A six-month warranty is included with purchase. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Tired of vacuuming? Have a robot do it! This model from ECOVACS is comparably priced, offers smartphone control and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars by thousands of Amazon reviewers.

Dyson Ball Upright features:

  • Ball technology. Steers easily into difficult places
  • Self-adjusting cleaner head for all floor types; can perform on carpet and hard floor as well as creviced hard floor
  • Tools included: Tangle Free Turbine Tool for removing pet hair from furniture, multi-angle tool, stair tool, and combination tool
  • Bagless with HEPA filtration
  • Instant release wand for high reach cleaning
