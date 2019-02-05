Level up your KitchenAid mixer with this $26 food grinder attachment (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon offers the KitchenAid FGA 1-inch Food Grinder Attachment in White for $26.35 shipped. Same at Target after in-cart discount. It’s $40 at Walmart and $50 at Best Buy. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon; it did fall to about $24 in mid-December there. This attachment fits all Household KitchenAid Stand Mixers. Use it to grind meat, grate cheese, or make breadcrumbs, among other uses. A recipe book is also included. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.
While the above attachment comes with a recipe book, it’s likely just a few pages long. Check out the KitchenAid Stand Mixer Cookbook for $9 Prime shipped. It boasts over 100 recipes with accompanying full-color end-dish photos.
KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment features:
- Ideal for grinding meats, grating cheese, making bread crumbs and combining dips, salsas, spreads
- Includes fine and coarse grinding plates, tips, and recipes
- Most parts dishwasher safe for easy clean-up
- Grinder can be used with any KitchenAid stand mixer
