Level up your KitchenAid mixer with this $26 food grinder attachment (Reg. up to $50)

- Feb. 5th 2019 1:24 pm ET

$26
0

Amazon offers the KitchenAid FGA 1-inch Food Grinder Attachment in White for $26.35 shipped. Same at Target after in-cart discount. It’s $40 at Walmart and $50 at Best Buy. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon; it did fall to about $24 in mid-December there. This attachment fits all Household KitchenAid Stand Mixers. Use it to grind meat, grate cheese, or make breadcrumbs, among other uses. A recipe book is also included. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.

While the above attachment comes with a recipe book, it’s likely just a few pages long. Check out the KitchenAid Stand Mixer Cookbook for $9 Prime shipped. It boasts over 100 recipes with accompanying full-color end-dish photos.

KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment features:

  • Ideal for grinding meats, grating cheese, making bread crumbs and combining dips, salsas, spreads
  • Includes fine and coarse grinding plates, tips, and recipes
  • Most parts dishwasher safe for easy clean-up
  • Grinder can be used with any KitchenAid stand mixer

$26

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Target kitchenaid

About the Author