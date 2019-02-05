The new MLB The Show 19 Gameplay Reveal Trailer is now here. Sony is ready to start divulging details about this year’s iteration of the PlayStation-exclusive game as we approach Spring Training. The short but sweet trailer doesn’t have a very long run time but it is filled with teases and short glimpses of what to expect in MLB The Show 19. Head below for a closer look.

While the San Diego Studios development team isn’t exactly spelling out the details just yet, the new MLB The Show 19 Gameplay Reveal Trailer is certainly hinting at some interesting new additions.

New MLB The Show 19 GameModes & More:

For one, it appears as though the Road to the Show mode will be getting even more involved. We see a few teaser images on the plane, in the bedroom on the road and during training/workout scenarios.

But one thing most gamers have latched onto is some kind of new Moments mode. We catch a glimpse of Babe Ruth himself in what appears to be pointing at a single player experience where we get to relive some of the most iconic moments in the history of the game. Although you can most likely expect more players than just Ruth.

Keen observers likely noticed new legendary players as well including Willie Mays, Christy Mathewson, Jason Kendall and others. All of that is on top of the new March to October game mode.

MLB The Show 19 Gameplay Reveal Trailer:

Twitch Information Release Schedule:

While specific details are still hard to come by, according to a post on the official PlayStation Blog — courtesy of game designer and online community manager Ramone Russell — the development team has an extensive reveal schedule ready to go on Twitch.

Starting on February 7th and running right through the week before release, there will be a series of streams dedicated to all of the features teased in the MLB The Show 19 Gameplay Reveal Trailer, some of which include the overhauled defensive system, hitting advancements and new game modes like the aforementioned Moments and March to October. Only time will tell for sure if this year’s entry in the series will allow it to remain as one of the most dominate baseball franchises in gaming, but things are looking up so far.

MLB The Show 19 releases on March 29th, 2019. But it will only be a few days before more details are let loose as it appears we will be getting some kind of gameplay trailer rewind on the 7th followed by a full breakdown of the new defense system on the 14th via Twitch. You can view the entire streaming schedule below:

In the meantime, check out these deals on PS4 Pro consoles, PlayStation Classic and the rest of today's best gaming deals.