Sony’s high-end Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console is available for $358 shipped (Reg. $400)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $358 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $400, this is a nice $42 discount and the lowest price we can find. While not the biggest price drop, it really hasn’t gotten much better than this as of late. This is not the quieter Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle that dropped for Black Friday 2018, but deals on that model have been basically non-existent. Along with the 1TB drive, this machine includes an HDMI cable and adds 4K compatibility to your PS gaming setup. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
We still have some deep deals on top-tier games via the recent PSN digital sale including God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete and more. In case you missed it last week, Sony is expanding PS Plus cloud storage to 100GB and here are February’s freebies. All of today’s best game deals, including Kingdom Hearts III, are right here as well.
Playstation 4 Pro 1TB Console:
Power up your gaming experience with better graphics, performance and get ready to level up to a whole new league with this 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro Console. The new PS4 Pro console is optimized to make your games look stunningly sharp on a 4K TV gaming output. All you need to do is turn on the boost mode to give your PS4 games accessibility to the enhanced power of the PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, the new PS4 lets you reap the benefits of faster frame rates and much more. The bundle also displays unbelievably vibrant and life like range of colors as well with its HDR Technology.