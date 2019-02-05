Secure 2-years of Wired Magazine w/ free delivery every month for just $8 (Reg. $20+)

DiscountMags is now offering 2-year subscriptions to Wired Magazine for just $7.99 with free delivery. Simply apply code 9TO5TOYS during checkout to redeem the special deal. That’s $1 below our previous mention, $12 less than Amazon’s current sale offer and up to $42 under the regular price tag. More details below.
Amazon is, however, offering 4-month trial subs for $1. But if you’re going to go that route, just make sure you manually cancel the sub after the time lapses so it doesn’t charge you full price thereafter.
As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.
Wired Magazine:
Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.