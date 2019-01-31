The official Mega Man Complete Hardcover Art Book is down to $22 at Amazon (Reg. up to $36)

Amazon is now offering the hardcover Mega Man: Official Complete Works book for $21.77 shipped. Just be sure to clip the $1.42 on-page coupon. Originally $40, it sold for between $25 or $36 or so for most of last year and is now at the best price we can find. While we did see this one go for less during the recent holiday deal season, this is the best we have tracked otherwise and about $5 under the paperback version. This features nearly 300 pages of “character designs, box art, promo art and many rarely seen art pieces” spanning the entire 30-year history of the franchise. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Not to be confused with the $26 Mega Man 11 art book, today’s title doesn’t necessarily cover the Blue Bomber’s latest outing in as much detail. Speaking of which, Mega Man 11 is starting at $19.95 on Amazon right now. Head over to our games roundup for even more of today’s best game deals while you’re at it.

Mega Man: Official Complete Works: