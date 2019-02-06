This 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera works w/ Alexa, IFTTT, and more: $21 at Amazon (Reg. $50)

Security ANNKE Technology (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Nova S 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera for $20.99 shipped. That’s about 60% off the typical rate there and beats the previous low we tracked by $4. This camera packs 1080p recording, compatibly with Alexa, IFTTT, and so much more. Two-way microphones and speakers allow users to communicate in both directions, allowing you to say hi to your pet or greet a family member when they make it home. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
The Nova S has a built-in microSD card slot for keeping your data local. Grab Samsung’s 32GB Card for a mere $8 and you’ll be able to backup locally and to ANNKE’s cloud storage. Class 10 performance means that it will work well in cameras, phones, tablets, and more, making it a versatile option worth keeping around.
ANNKE Nova S 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera features:
- With twice more resolution than 720P, Nova S records 1080P HD video that allows you to discover the details in pristine colors and smooth on-screen movements
- Nova S supports Alexa, could be used with the Echo Show and Fire TV, it works along your Amazon Smart Home. And this camera is compatible with IFTTT and Blue Iris as well to keep you safe
- ANNKE Nova Cloud Storage provides 4 premium plans and a free 30-day trial, and an optional max 128GB TF card storage is available. Thus no record lost either at lost of TF card, stolen device or occurs of Internet breaks
