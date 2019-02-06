Find UGG, Cole Haan, Levi’s, Fossil & more from $20 at Hautelook’s Leather Accessories Flash Sale

Hautelook is having its Leather Flash Sale with up to 80% off top brand accessories. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the UGG Suede Faux Fur Lined Gloves that are marked down to $50 and originally were priced at $95. These gloves feature a faux fur interior to help keep you warm and they’re available in two color options. These gloves are great for winter adventures and have a suede exterior. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cole Haan Pebble Leather Trifold Wallet $20 (Orig. $88)
- Cole Haan Leather Feather Edge Belt $20 (Orig. $78)
- Timberland Nubuck Simfold Wallet $23 (Orig. $55)
- Levi’s Passcase Leather Wallet $20 (Orig. $30)
- Frye Leather Gloves $80 (Orig. $128)
- UGG Suede Faux Fur Lined Gloves $50 (Orig. $95)
- Fossil Niles Leather Wallet $25 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
