This Nintendo NES/SNES Classic Edition Travel Case is yours for $15 today (Reg. $20+)

Best Buy is now offering the Nintendo NES Classic Edition Deluxe Travel Case for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Matched via Best Buy’s official eBay store. Regularly around $20 these days, we have seen it go for as much as $26 on Amazon and today’s deal is the best price we can find. While the listing states it is compatible with both the NES and SNES Classic, features include pockets for controllers and cords as well as a zippered closure for smaller items. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

For comparison, today’s deal is slightly less than Amazon charges for its AmazonBasics Carry and Storage Case. Although you will find some options out there for around $13, the above deal has solid reviews and is only a couple of bucks more.

Speaking of Nintendo, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure are coming to Switch Online and you’ll find a long list of first-party Switch games from $45 in today’s roundup.

Nintendo NES Classic Edition Deluxe Travel Case: