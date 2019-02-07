Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 is light, powerful, & perfect for eGPU gaming at $1,200 (Reg. $1,600)

- Feb. 7th 2019 4:25 pm ET

Best Buy offers the Razer Blade Stealth 13.3-inch Ultrabook with 1.8GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $1,600 this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This ultrabook is great for portable power, as it offers a quad-core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of speedy NVMe storage. Then, once you’re home, you can plug in an eGPU to the onboard Thunderbolt 3 port and enjoy high-end gaming with your lightweight laptop. Rated 4/5 stars.

Work or play with this Razer Blade Stealth computer. Its 13.3-inch touch screen displays in QHD+ resolution for incredibly sharp visuals, and its 512GB of storage holds important programs and documents. This Razer Blade Stealth computer has an Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM for smooth multitasking and powerful speed.

