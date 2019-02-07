Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 is light, powerful, & perfect for eGPU gaming at $1,200 (Reg. $1,600)

Best Buy offers the Razer Blade Stealth 13.3-inch Ultrabook with 1.8GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $1,600 this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. This ultrabook is great for portable power, as it offers a quad-core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of speedy NVMe storage. Then, once you’re home, you can plug in an eGPU to the onboard Thunderbolt 3 port and enjoy high-end gaming with your lightweight laptop. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other computer deals:

Razer Blade Stealth features: