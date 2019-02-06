Enjoy your favorite titles on ultra w/ iBuyPower’s high-end desktop: $1,500 (Reg. $1,850)

Office Depot offers the iBuyPower Gaming Desktop with 3.6GHz i7/16GB/480GB/2TB for $1,499.99 shipped. For comparison, Newegg offers this computer for $1,850 and Amazon sells a similar, but less powerful model for $1,500. Intel’s i7-9700K features 8 cores and is perfect for your heavy tasks. Plus, there’s NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2070 8GB graphics card in here, making it both the perfect workstation machine and gaming computer in one. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly workstation, Acer’s highly-rated Aspire Desktop is a great choice at under $400 shipped from Amazon. You’re going to lose out on some of the raw power that the iBuyPower above offers, but it’s a great option for those who require lighter workloads.

And don’t forget to upgrade your gaming setup with CORSAIR’s Void Pro Gaming Headset for $50 shipped. And if you need to up your keyboard game, check out these models from $15 shipped. We’ve got mechanical and membrane depending on what you like best.

iBuyPower Gaming Desktop features:

Intel Core i7 9th Gen 9700K (3.60 GHz)

16 GB DDR4

2 TB HDD 480 GB SSD

Windows 10 Home 64-Bit

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB GDDR6

Virtual Reality Ready