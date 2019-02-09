Say it with succulents this Valentine’s Day as Costa Farms plants are 20% off at Amazon

Amazon takes 20% off a selection of Costa Farms Valentine’s-themed plants. All items qualify for free shipping via Prime or in orders over $25. If your loved one has a green thumb, you’ll want to get them one of these succulents. The Live Mini Aloe Plant is $16.78, down from its regular price of $21. It’s the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. It comes with an adorable 2.5-inch grower pot. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale here, or head below for some more Valentine’s Day gift ideas.

If plants aren’t your SO’s thing, head below to find more ideas that may include something they’d actually want to receive on the 14th.

Valentine’s Day Gift Guides:

Costa Farms Live Mini Aloe Plant: