Say it with succulents this Valentine’s Day as Costa Farms plants are 20% off at Amazon

Amazon takes 20% off a selection of Costa Farms Valentine’s-themed plants. All items qualify for free shipping via Prime or in orders over $25. If your loved one has a green thumb, you’ll want to get them one of these succulents. The Live Mini Aloe Plant is $16.78, down from its regular price of $21. It’s the best we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. It comes with an adorable 2.5-inch grower pot. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale here, or head below for some more Valentine’s Day gift ideas.
If plants aren’t your SO’s thing, head below to find more ideas that may include something they’d actually want to receive on the 14th.
Valentine’s Day Gift Guides:
- Still shopping for Valentine’s Day? Ellen Degeneres’ Favorite Things list has you covered
- Skip the flowers, here are the best adult coloring books to give this Valentine’s Day
- Unique Valentine’s Day gifts under $100 for the men in your life
- Thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every woman in your life
- Kate Spade’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is loaded with handbags, smartwatches, more
Costa Farms Live Mini Aloe Plant:
Hand selected by our expert growers; each order will include a fully rooted mini aloe plant. Though part of the Aloe family, these mini aloe are unique in shapes, size and colors. The Costa Farms Mini Aloe makes the perfect gift; they are tough little plants that require minimal care. Like succulents they are generally fuss-free; if you give them lots of light (a sunny window, for example) and water only when soil is dry, they will thrive (just be sure drain any excess water). Plants are living things; each one is slightly different, so the plant you receive may vary from the photo. Our growers hand pick the healthiest, best-looking, highest-quality plants. We package our plants for shipment with great care so they’ll arrive at your home ready to be displayed. We’re unable to ship this item to: AK, AZ, CA, GU, HI, PR.