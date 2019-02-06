Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you’re probably wondering what to get your significant other. While there are plenty of unique gifts out there for both men and women, it may be time to tap a different side of your creativity. Adult coloring books have been around for a while now but still make a great gift. From calming to hilarious, there are plenty of options to take your Valentine’s Day gifts to the next level. Head below for our top picks.

Best markers and colored pencils for adult coloring books

Before we dive into the best adult coloring books, let’s make sure that we have the drawing utensils covered. There’s a plethora of options out there to choose from but it ultimately comes down to one question: markers or colored pencils?

If you’re going with markers for more vibrant colors, we recommend the 40-count fine line collection from Crayola. You’ll get all of the usual bright colors along with a number of other shades that may be more appropriate in this instance. Fine tip markers are also perfect for coloring books and finishing details.

Those that prefer colored pencils will need to look no further than Prismacolor. The industry leader in this category has a number of options that will do the trick but we recommend this 24-pack. It’s the best-selling set over at Amazon and includes a wide range of colors.

For the Disney fan

Thomas Kinkade’s Disney Dream Collection is sure to be a Valentine’s Day hit. This adult coloring book blends the visions of the talented artist with various iconic Disney scenes. It’s a #1 best-seller over at Amazon with stellar ratings across the board.

In this unique coloring book, sixty-three paintings from Thomas Kinkade’s Disney Dreams Collection are presented in color across from the black line art of the same image.

For couples

The Big Activity Book for Couples isn’t just a coloring book. It’s filled with games, quizzes and more that are sure to bring you together. If you’re looking for something off the beaten path of adult coloring books, this one should do the trick.

Chock-full of games, puzzles, quizzes and more, this nifty little book is sure to entertain both you and your partner!

The original

Calm the F*ck Down: An Irreverent Adult Coloring Book is arguably the most well-known of the genre. That’s probably why it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon in the pop culture category. Inside you’ll find 21 single-sided coloring pages so you can tear out your artwork and hang it on the fridge.

Calm the F*ck Down is the perfect way to unwind and relax for those with a subversive and irreverent sense of humor. Color the things you can’t say.

Calming and funny

Well, this title pretty much says it all. Zen as F*ck: A Journal for Practicing the Mindful Art of Not Giving a Sh*t is another adult coloring book classic and one that’s sure to get a smile out of your partner. Profanity meets serenity on this classic that has stellar ratings over at Amazon.

The road to serenity is ahead, and it’s paved with a f*ck-ton of profanity. When quiet meditation and peaceful mantras aren’t enough to cut through the bullsh*t and brighten your day―hold close the pages of Zen as F*ck.

If you’re still looking for ideas, consider dropping by Amazon’s best-sellers list for more options. There’s sure to be something to fit every relationship this Valentine’s Day.