AT&T offering FREE Apple TV 4K when you sign-up for its Fiber Internet service

AT&T is currently offering a FREE Apple TV 4K 32GB to new AT&T Fiber Internet subscribers when code GET4KTV has been applied at checkout. To lock-in the promo, you’ll have to pick from the 300Mbps or 1000Mbps tiers, which cost $70 per month and $90 per month, respectively. Apple usually sells the Apple TV 4K 32GB for $179, so if you’re looking to upgrade to fiber internet, this is a great way to score an Apple TV in the process.

There are a few qualifications for this deal. You’ll have to sign-up for a 12-month agreement when subscribing to AT&T Fiber. This shouldn’t be an issue for most, but it does prevent you from switching for a year. Further, AT&T Fiber isn’t available everywhere yet. You can check the availability of the service via this tool.

This promotion is similar to the long-running DirecTV Now offer that gave users a free Apple TV 4K when prepaying for 3-months of service. Sadly, that deal came to an end last year. The new AT&T Fiber deal was first spotted by BestAppleTV.

