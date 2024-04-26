Upgrade your streams with Logitech’s Blue Snowball iCE microphone for new $26 low

Amazon is offering the Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE USB Microphone for $25.99 shipped. Down from its $50 price tag, we saw it spend most of 2023 bouncing between its MSRP and a $40 low, with a few discounts taking things further down to $35. Since the start of the new year, we saw prices cut down to the former $30 low for the first time in years, with today’s deal coming in as a 48% markdown off the going rate to carve out a new all-time low for the first time since 2014.

This microphone was built for podcasting, streaming, and conference settings like Skype and Zoom. It is equipped with a custom condenser capsule, which utilizes a cardioid pickup pattern to capture and deliver crystal-clear audio facing its microphone. It features a stylish retro design that goes well with most desktop setups while also looking good on camera and offers adjustment settings to ensure you’ll comfortably be able to talk for long periods without straining your back or neck. You can read more below.

Amazon is also currently offering the Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball USB Microphone for $50, down from $70. A more versatile microphone than the model above, the main difference is in its polar pattern, which offers both a cardioid pickup pattern for streaming (with an additional -10dB pad option) and an omnidirectional pattern for instrumentals and less focused sounds.

To upgrade your ambient lighting for yourself or your streams, check out the ongoing deal for the Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack that is back at its all-time low. These are the latest light panels from Govee, sporting a modular design that allows you to arrange the 10 included panels in any configuration that you prefer. Each panel has 129 LED beads packed inside – far more than past models – and offer three different lighting modes alongside the usual 3D color illumination. And if you’ve been considering a new monitor, consider adding the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor to your setup. While its no longer sitting at the all-time low, it only raised in price by $100 to $1,200, which still gives you $600 in savings. It delivers a 1440p resolution on an 1800R curved panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, as well as a whole bunch of features like its built-in gaming hub that allows you to make setting adjustments without ever having to leave your active screen.

Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball iCE Microphone features:

Custom Condenser Capsule: Powered By Blue’S Custom Condenser Capsule, Snowball Ice Microphone Delivers Crystal-Clear Audio Quality That’S Light-Years Ahead Of Your Built-In Computer Microphone

Cardioid Pickup Pattern: Captures Your Voice With Clear, Focused Sound For Streaming, Podcasting, Broadcasting, Skype Calls And Zoom Meetings

Stylish Retro Design: Record Or Stream In Style With A Classic Recording Equipment Design That Looks Great On Your Desktop And On Camera

Adjustable Desktop Stand: Allows You To Position The Condenser Microphone In Relation To The Sound Source, Improving Sound Quality And Saving Space On Your Desktop For The Optimal Broadcast Setup

Skype and Discord certified: Whether conducting interviews over Skype, streaming live gameplay on Twitch, or communicating across the globe, you’ll be heard loud and clear on leading VOIP platforms

