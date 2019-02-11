Harmon Kardon’s 2-Channel Stereo Receiver returns to all-time low: $145 (Refurb, Orig. $400)

Harmon/Kardon is offering its refurbished HK 3700 2-Channel Stereo Receiver for $144.99 shipped. That’s $160 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This receiver packs 170 watts of power, providing high-performance and everything you need to drive your home audio. Configuration is simple, just download the Harman Kardon remote app for iOS or Android and set it up just the way you like. Customers will receive a 2-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.
Harman Kardon HK 3700 2-Ch. Stereo Receiver features:
- 85W X 2 high-current, ultra-wide bandwidth amplifier
- Frequency Response (@ 1W) 10Hz – 130kHz (+0dB/–3dB).Complete connectivity including a phono input, FM/AM radio, home network DLNA, vTuner Internet radio, iOS Direct with built-in DAC (digital-to-analog converter) or audio file play via USB
- High-resolution DAC, featuring a 24-bit/192kHz sampling rate
- Subwoofer output. If unit does not respond to remote commands then make certain the front-panel sensor is visible to the remote or connect an optional remote sensor
- Harman Kardon remote app provides control through iOS and Android platforms