If you follow Leica, you know that this is a company that obsesses over every attribute of its products. Like most companies with a similar attention to detail, Leica charges a premium for its work and innovation. We are certain that its latest release will be no exception.

The Leica M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’ has been developed by the company as a tribute to 100 years since the founding of the American Society of Cinematographers. This version of the Leica M10-P sports a gorgeous black and gold design with the ASC logo placed prominently across the lens’ top plate.

Design

In typical Leica fashion, the company has knocked it out of the park when it comes to the special edition Leica M10-P’s appearance. Differences between the standard and the ASC 100 editions are immediately evident.

Perhaps the most immediately recognizable difference is the gold anodized finish on the SUMMICRON-M 35 f/2 aspherical lens. Typically offered in silver, the limited edition gold appearance is quite stunning. Although I generally like the shedding logos in favor of a more vanilla look, I must say that Leica did a fantastic job placing ASC’s logo across the lens’ top plate.

Features

When it comes to specifications, the Leica M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’ shares many similarities with the the standard model. Aside from looks, some things that differentiate it from its predecessor are ‘specially tailored cine-look modes that make it an exclusive and professional tool for cinematographers and filmmakers’.

These cine-look modes serve as a method of making images look more authentic. Perhaps the easiest way to understand this is to think of applying a filter to alter a photo slightly to make it look vintage. While many folks may hate the idea of using cine-look modes, I will wait to see examples prior to sharing an opinion.

As mentioned earlier this special edition M10-P is bundled with a gold SUMMICRON-M 35 f/2 aspherical lens, in addition to a Leica VISOFLEX electronic viewfinder and a Leica M-PL-Mount Adapter for attaching PL mount cine lenses.

Pricing & Availability

While Leica has not shared specific pricing for its M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’, expect to pay tens of thousands of dollars for it. This should not come as much of a shock considering how much the standard model and bundled SUMMICRON-M 35 f/2 aspherical lens fetch individually. This alone puts the value well over $10,000 and that does not take into account the limited edition design, the electronic viewfinder, or M-PM-Mount adapter.

Leica plans to ship the M10-P ‘ASC 100 Edition’ in fall of 2019.