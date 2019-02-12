Makita’s 18V LXT Cordless Multi-Tool is a must-have in your toolbox at $99 shipped (Save $20)

Amazon offers the Makita XMT03Z 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Multi-Tool for $99 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low and is best currently out there. Makita’s 18V Cordless Multi-Tool features an Lithium-Ion battery that offers up to 20 minutes of action on a single charge, variable speed control up to 20,000 OPM and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 220 customers.
Use your savings towards this five-piece oscillating tool accessory kit to round out your home improvement upgrade.
Makita 18V LXT Cordless Multi-Tool features:
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion battery provides up to 20 minutes of continuous run time
- Variable speed control dial (6,000-20,000 OPM) enables user to match the speed to the application
- 3.2Degree oscillation angle engineered for faster, more aggressive cutting and sanding
- Large on/off slide switch with lock-on button for operator convenience
- Tool-less clamp system for fast accessory installation