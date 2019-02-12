Make the switch to 4K w/ RCA’s 50-inch UHDTV, now $240 (Reg. $300+)

Walmart offers the RCA 50-inch 4K Ultra HDTV for $239.99 shipped. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $380 but typically is listed around $300 or more. This is a match of our previous mention. RCA’s 50-inch UHDTV sports 4K resolution, four HDMI inputs and a 60Hz refresh rate. Perfect for a den or bedroom. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of HDMI cables. This bundle is perfect for connecting gaming consoles, streaming media players and more.

RCA 50-inch 4K UHDTV features: