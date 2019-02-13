The $248 GLAS Alexa-enabled Thermostat sports a transparent display, hits new Amazon low ($70 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $248 shipped. Normally selling for $319, that’s good for an over $70 discount, with today’s offer being the first time we’ve seen it under $270 and falling to a new Amazon all-time low. This thermostat’s standout feature is its transparent glass design, but Alexa, Assistant and Cortana control, air quality and temperature monitoring, a battery backup and more also make the cut. It carries a 3.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.
If you don’t need a flashy design, then Honeywell’s Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat is a more budget-conscious alternative at just $64.
Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat features:
- Indoor air quality monitoring including humidity, total VOCs and equivalent CO2
- Outdoor air quality reporting including allergens, air quality index and UV index
- Built with Microsoft Cortana and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant
- Beautiful user interface and a translucent OLED touchscreen
- Program your own schedule or allow GLAS to do it for you using the integrated occupancy sensor to create a comfortable space when you are at home
- Mobile connectivity with free GLAS by JCI smart thermostat mobile app available for smart phones and tablets on both iOS and Android