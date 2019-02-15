Smartphone Accessories: Joby Grip Tight Gorillapod Video Mount $15 shipped, more

Today only, B&H offers the Joby Grip Tight Gorillapod Video Mount for $14.95 shipped. Normally selling for $35 or more at Amazon, that’s good for a $20 discount and comes within $1 of the all-time low there. Joby’s Gorillapod is a must for any iPhoneographer, sporting three flexible legs and a universal smartphone adapter. It’s also magnetic, another added perk to help ensure you always get the perfect shot. Joby’s GorillaPod stands are highly-rated across the board, but reviews are still coming in on this particular model.
Take your smartphone videography to the next level with the Joby GripTight GorillaPod Video. The GripTight GorillaPod Video consists of a Joby GripTight, which allows you to mount your 2.1 to 2.8″ wide smartphone on any tripod with a standard 1/4″-20 screw, and a Joby GorillaPod Video, a tripod with bendable, magnetic legs, a micro-ball video head, and a pan bar that enables you to pan and tilt your smartphone.