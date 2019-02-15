Smartphone Accessories: Joby Grip Tight Gorillapod Video Mount $15 shipped, more

Today only, B&H offers the Joby Grip Tight Gorillapod Video Mount for $14.95 shipped. Normally selling for $35 or more at Amazon, that’s good for a $20 discount and comes within $1 of the all-time low there. Joby’s Gorillapod is a must for any iPhoneographer, sporting three flexible legs and a universal smartphone adapter. It’s also magnetic, another added perk to help ensure you always get the perfect shot. Joby’s GorillaPod stands are highly-rated across the board, but reviews are still coming in on this particular model.

