Looking for AirPods? Costco currently has inventory on sale from $140

- Feb. 15th 2019 7:07 am ET

If you’re looking for a pair of Apple AirPods, your options are getting thinner by the day it seems. However, Costco currently has stock for $139.99. If you have a store nearby its worth checking local inventory to sidestep any delivery charges otherwise a $5 fee will apply. AirPods typically sell for $159 and are out of stock currently at retailers like Best Buy. Time will tell if Apple will release the second generation any time soon as early adopters are clamoring for an announcement on the regular. Apple AirPods offer a W1 chip for fast pairing, a truly wireless design, and 24-hours of battery life.

Those looking to save even further should give Anker’s Liberty Air Truly Wireless Headphones a try at $80. A stylish design and solid battery life make these earbuds a compelling option. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Connects Wirelessly Through Bluetooth to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac
  • Automatically On, Automatically Connected
  • AirPods provide up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Charging Case Holds Multiple Additional Charges for More than 24 Hours of Listening Time
  • Seamless Switching Between Devices
  • Includes Charging Case

