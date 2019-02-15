Samsung’s 46mm Galaxy Watch is down to its lowest price since Black Friday at $290 ($60 off)

Amazon offers the Samsung 46mm Galaxy Watch in Silver for $289.75 shipped. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate, comes within $10 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday 2018. For comparison, you’ll find it for $300 at B&H. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch rocks a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance and up to four days of battery life. It also features heart rate monitoring, notifications and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 955 customers.

If you’re in search of a more fitness-related accessory to adorn your wrist with, the best-selling Fitbit Charge 3 is a great alternative at $129.

Samsung 46mm Galaxy Watch features:

1.3″ Super AMOLED Touchscreen Display

1.15 GHz Dual-Core Processor

4GB Storage Capacity + 768MB RAM

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS

Fitness & Wellness Monitoring

5 ATM, IP 68, MIL 810 Rated

Works with Android and iOS

Samsung Tizen 4.0 Operating System