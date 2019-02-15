Samsung’s 46mm Galaxy Watch is down to its lowest price since Black Friday at $290 ($60 off)

- Feb. 15th 2019 4:15 pm ET

Get this deal
$350 $290
0

Amazon offers the Samsung 46mm Galaxy Watch in Silver for $289.75 shipped. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate, comes within $10 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday 2018. For comparison, you’ll find it  for $300 at B&H. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch rocks a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance and up to four days of battery life. It also features heart rate monitoring, notifications and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 955 customers.

If you’re in search of a more fitness-related accessory to adorn your wrist with, the best-selling Fitbit Charge 3 is a great alternative at $129.

Samsung 46mm Galaxy Watch features:

  • 1.3″ Super AMOLED Touchscreen Display
  • 1.15 GHz Dual-Core Processor
  • 4GB Storage Capacity + 768MB RAM
  • Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
  • Fitness & Wellness Monitoring
  • 5 ATM, IP 68, MIL 810 Rated
  • Works with Android and iOS
  • Samsung Tizen 4.0 Operating System

Get this deal
$350 $290

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go