Yuri’s physics-based platforming is now down to $1 on iOS/Apple TV (Reg. $3)

Yuri is a physics-based, hand drawn platformer where you wake up “in a strange forest inhabited by enormous plants and mysterious creatures.” The regularly $3 iOS/Apple TV game and its 10 “extensive” levels are now down to just $1 on the App Store. While we did see a pair of very brief freebie offers on this one across the holidays and last month, we otherwise haven’t seen it drop any lower than today’s deal since 2017. But this one does only tend to go on sale for a couple days, so jump in while you can. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
If you prefer something more in the RPG category, we also still have deep price drops live on Transistor for iOS, Apple, and Mac starting from just $1. And here are the rest of today’s best mobile game deals.
iOS Universal: Yuri: $1 (Reg. $3)
Yuri:
Travel with him and test your skills to overcome the many dangers of this fantastic and unexplored world.
Through 10 extensive levels, find secret passages and explore all the way to the center of the Earth.
Yuri offers you an entertaining gameplay spiced up with countless thrills, inviting to a full immersion in this delicate dreamlike world.