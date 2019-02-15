Yuri’s physics-based platforming is now down to $1 on iOS/Apple TV (Reg. $3)

Yuri is a physics-based, hand drawn platformer where you wake up “in a strange forest inhabited by enormous plants and mysterious creatures.” The regularly $3 iOS/Apple TV game and its 10 “extensive” levels are now down to just $1 on the App Store. While we did see a pair of very brief freebie offers on this one across the holidays and last month, we otherwise haven’t seen it drop any lower than today’s deal since 2017. But this one does only tend to go on sale for a couple days, so jump in while you can. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Yuri :