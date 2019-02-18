Monitor temp & more of your home from your phone w/ a Wi-Fi thermometer for $49 (Reg. $75)

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Wi-Fi Thermometer/Hygrometer for $49.19 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use code EJM5KA5N at checkout. Regularly over $75, this is one of the first major discounts we’ve tracked and is the best available. This thermometer is Wi-Fi connected, meaning you can check the temperature of your fridge, cigar cabinet, and more from the comfort of your phone. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t need Wi-Fi-connectivity, this ThermoPro Digital Wireless Thermometer/Hygrometer is $26 shipped and can be used indoors or outside. Though it can’t be monitored or checked from your phone, it’s a great alternative that still allows you to wirelessly view the temperature and humidity.

