Monitor temp & more of your home from your phone w/ a Wi-Fi thermometer for $49 (Reg. $75)

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Wi-Fi Thermometer/Hygrometer for $49.19 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use code EJM5KA5N at checkout. Regularly over $75, this is one of the first major discounts we’ve tracked and is the best available. This thermometer is Wi-Fi connected, meaning you can check the temperature of your fridge, cigar cabinet, and more from the comfort of your phone. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
If you don’t need Wi-Fi-connectivity, this ThermoPro Digital Wireless Thermometer/Hygrometer is $26 shipped and can be used indoors or outside. Though it can’t be monitored or checked from your phone, it’s a great alternative that still allows you to wirelessly view the temperature and humidity.
Minger Wi-Fi Thermometer/Hygrometer features:
- Once the humidity monitor connect with Wifi(NOT SUPPORT 5G WIFI), you can remote monitor the temperature and humidity of your home and possessions through your cellphone when you’re away from home. Alert changes will be sent to your phone App, help you take care of your family and business
- Govee Home is a smart functional APP with low-battery alarm. You can check the battery of the sensor and switch the temp unit °F/°C on the APP. Convenient to calibrate and pre-set the alarm value.
- Build-in SHT30 high precision sensor, this wireless thermometer hygrometer accesses the temperature accurately within ±0.3°C and the humidity ±3%. User CALIBRATION is available
- This temperature humidity monitor can record 32000 data and upload to your cellphone via wifi. Support multiple devices and share same data. Exported the data to CSV without taking any extra charge
- Unlike other wireless temperature monitor, Govee wireless temperature humidity monitor designed with clear LCD Screen to display. You can check the current temperature humidity on LCD display and get current and historic data via APP.