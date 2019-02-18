Score a FREE Home Mini when you buy select Tile Item Finder 4-Packs from $60 ($120 value)

Best Buy is currently offering a FREE Google Home Mini when you buy select four-packs of Tile Bluetooth Item Finders starting at $59.99 shipped. In order to lock in the promotion, you’ll need to head to this landing page and select a Tile bundle as well as the color of Home Mini you’d like. Today’s offer saves you $49, matches our previous mention and is one of the best discounts we’ve seen. Both items are well-reviewed, carrying a 4.6/5 star rating from over 15,000 combined shoppers.

Tile’s Item Finders make it easy to keep track of your keys, wallet, backpack, and more. They work over Bluetooth and when outside of that range, other Tile devices band together to help locate your missing item. Plus with Google Assistant support, the bundled Home Mini can help you locate items as well.

