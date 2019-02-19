Why pay $19 for Apple’s 1A adapter when Aukey’s dual 2.4A charger is just $6 Prime shipped

STSS (an Aukey-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers the Aukey Compact Dual Port 2.4A Charger for $5.99 Prime shipped when you use the code AUKEYZP2 at checkout. Regularly $10, this is 40% off and is a match for what we generally see it go on sale for. For comparison, Apple’s official 5W charger only offers 1A of power and a single USB port for $19. This is an essential travel companion as it can power two devices at once, helping to simplify your packing. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for other power products? Check out our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup with AmazonBasics 48W Four-Port USB Car Charger at $10 and more to keep you powered on the go.

AUKEY Compact Dual Port 2.4A Charger features: