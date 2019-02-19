Why pay $19 for Apple’s 1A adapter when Aukey’s dual 2.4A charger is just $6 Prime shipped

- Feb. 19th 2019 5:14 pm ET

STSS (an Aukey-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers the Aukey Compact Dual Port 2.4A Charger for $5.99 Prime shipped when you use the code AUKEYZP2 at checkout. Regularly $10, this is 40% off and is a match for what we generally see it go on sale for. For comparison, Apple’s official 5W charger only offers 1A of power and a single USB port for $19. This is an essential travel companion as it can power two devices at once, helping to simplify your packing. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands.

Looking for other power products? Check out our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup with AmazonBasics 48W Four-Port USB Car Charger at $10 and more to keep you powered on the go.

AUKEY Compact Dual Port 2.4A Charger features:

  • A super-compact wall charger with 2.4A total output and a convenient foldable plug. Stay charged wherever you go
  • Adaptively charge all 5V USB-powered devices (including Android and Apple) at up to 2.4A (Quick Charge not supported)
  • The extremely compact form of the wall charger and its foldable plug make it ideal to take on-the-go. Handy for home, office, and vacations
  • Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
  • AUKEY PA-U32 Wall Charger, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

