LeapFrog’s LeapPad Ultimate has kid-friendly apps preinstalled at an Amazon low of $57 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the LeapFrog LeapPad Ultimate for $57.31 shipped. That’s $42 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon by $2. This tablet features a 7-inch shatter-safe screen and a built-in bumper to keep it up and running despite common tumbles it may take. Anyone using this device will have access to a library of kid-friendly content that is pre-installed and doesn’t require an internet connection. The kid-safe web experience offers access to content deemed appropriate by LeapFrog learning experts. Rated 4/5 stars.
If you’re looking for a more full-featured Android experience, have a look at Amazon’s Fire 7 Tablet for $40. It works with Alexa and offers 8-hour battery life. If you run out of the included 8GB of storage, you can always grab a microSD card to expand the storage up to an additional 256GB.
LeapFrog LeapPad Ultimate features:
- Includes $100 worth of school readiness apps, Plus apps featuring reading, music, problem solving and creativity for a total value of $195+
- Kid-safe tablet features a 7″ Shatter-safe screen, Multi-touch capacitive screen and a built-in bumper for durability
- Access to a library of content including award-winning apps and cartridges featuring kids’ favorite characters
- Exclusive Just-for-Me learning technology built into many of the learning games adapts the curriculum to keep kids engaged and motivated
- Kid-friendly web browser that provides access to pre-selected websites all approved by learning experts