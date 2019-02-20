Smartphone Accessories: Anker Braided Nylon MFi Lightning Cable Two-Pack from $14, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 3.3-Foot MFi-Certified Braided Nylon Lightning Cable for $13.99 Prime shipped when code ANKERNY2 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate, stacks up to a $6 savings and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. You’ll also be able to score two Six-Foot Cables for $16.79 with code ANKERNY3. These Lightning cables feature a durable nylon design that makes them more resistant to fraying than a traditional charging cord. Both carry 4.5/5 star ratings.
More smartphone accessories:
- Twelve South’s HiRise 2 Deluxe includes a Lightning cable for $40 (Reg. up to $60)
- Vava Magnetic Car Dashboard Phone Mount: $9 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- w/ code WYYXIYF4
- Your iPhone or Android device is secure in iOttie’s $12 Easy One Touch 2 Car Mount
- Verizon Leather iPhone XS Max Case: $20 (Reg. $25) | Verizon
- w/ code FIVEOFF
- Score the water-resistant Tile Sport Bluetooth Item Finder for $12.50 (Reg. $35, All-time low)
- RAVPower Qi 7.5W Wireless Charger: $19 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code PD48VDJR
- Repair frayed cables and more with Sugru’s $10 Moldable Glue Tech Kit (30% off)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- SCOSCHE MagicMount Pro: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- CHOETECH 5W Qi Wireless Charging Pad: $9 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ code D2M3KB42
- SoundPEATS Bluetooth Earbuds: $10.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code 35E5MPYI
- CHOETECH Qi Car Air Vent Mount and Charger: $19 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
- w/ code 5TCC8FQ3
Tough construction lasts 5 times longer than generic cables, combined with a unibody connector design to prevent detachment. The seal of approval from Apple themselves. This premium charging cable is officially verified to work flawlessly with your iPhone, iPad, and more. Guaranteed to charge your devices as fast as an original Apple charging cable. Forget about worrying whether or not your charging cable is wasting precious time.