Smartphone Accessories: Anker Braided Nylon MFi Lightning Cable Two-Pack from $14, more

- Feb. 20th 2019 10:25 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 3.3-Foot MFi-Certified Braided Nylon Lightning Cable for $13.99 Prime shipped when code ANKERNY2 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate, stacks up to a $6 savings and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. You’ll also be able to score two Six-Foot Cables for $16.79 with code ANKERNY3. These Lightning cables feature a durable nylon design that makes them more resistant to fraying than a traditional charging cord. Both carry 4.5/5 star ratings.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Tough construction lasts 5 times longer than generic cables, combined with a unibody connector design to prevent detachment. The seal of approval from Apple themselves. This premium charging cable is officially verified to work flawlessly with your iPhone, iPad, and more. Guaranteed to charge your devices as fast as an original Apple charging cable. Forget about worrying whether or not your charging cable is wasting precious time.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go