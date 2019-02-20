Smartphone Accessories: Anker Braided Nylon MFi Lightning Cable Two-Pack from $14, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 3.3-Foot MFi-Certified Braided Nylon Lightning Cable for $13.99 Prime shipped when code ANKERNY2 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a 30% discount from the going rate, stacks up to a $6 savings and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. You’ll also be able to score two Six-Foot Cables for $16.79 with code ANKERNY3. These Lightning cables feature a durable nylon design that makes them more resistant to fraying than a traditional charging cord. Both carry 4.5/5 star ratings.

