NOTE’d for iOS is now FREE for the first time in years (Reg. $2)

NOTE’d for iOS is now FREE. The regularly $2 productivity app has only gone on sale a couple of times over the last year and hasn’t been free since 2016. It is great for storing and organizing photos, lists, travel notes and voice memos. It can also add notes to your lock screen and features Dropbox backup support. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds all-time. More details below.
iOS Universal: NOTE’d: FREE (Reg. $2)
NOTE’d:
– Notepad design of various style
– Attach photo, map and voice memo
– Make notepads into categories
– Easy and handy bookmark
– Unity view for every memos, bookmarked memos
– Labeling for the lastest memo
– Watch, Listen now memos and attachments
– Support proverb, famous saying (Please make a blank memo)
– Notes for Lock Screen
– Sharing to Twitter, Facebook