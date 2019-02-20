Get Parallels and $550 worth of apps from $50: 1Password, PDF Expert, Toolbox, many more

Parallels, everyone’s favorite way to access Windows on Mac, has just kicked off a big time Mega App Bundle sale. Anyone who purchases or upgrades to Parallels Desktop 14 for Mac from now through February 28th will receive a free app bundle worth over $550. First time purchases start at $79.99 and upgrades are going for $49.99. That’s essentially the regular price but you’ll also be getting a boat load of apps along with it. Those apps include Parallels Toolbox, PDF Expert (2.4) and many more. But you also get 1Password Families ($60 value), which, as far as I’m concerned, is worth the price of entry alone. 1Password is easily one of the best purchases I’ve ever made as it allows you to securely login to any of your accounts with a single pass code. More details below.

Other apps in the bundle include Pocket Premium, Painter Essentials 6, Acronis True Image 2019 Cyber Protection Premium, WinZip Mac 6.5 Pro, Parallels Access, TrackOFF and more. You can read more about each of them right here.

Parallels Mega App Bundle: