Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: iWriter, Noti:Do with Reminders, more

- Feb. 21st 2019 9:52 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Pepi Doctor, iKanji – Learn Japanese Kanji, iWriter, Noti:Do with Reminders and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited Las Vegas – Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pepi Doctor: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 3rd Grade Reading: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: RadioApp Pro: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Noti:Do with Reminders: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iKanji – Learn Japanese Kanji: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Mario Odyssey $45, Splatoon 2 Starter Pack $45, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Riddlord: The Consequence: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stickers for iMessage! All Ver: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Translator!!: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: You Must Build A Boat: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 10000000: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Smart ships: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 8: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Beep Me – Reminders: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPhone: Elder Sign: Omens for iPhone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Elder Sign: Omens for iPad: $2 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Command & Conquer: Generals Deluxe Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: MacFamilyTree 8: $30 (Reg. $60)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard