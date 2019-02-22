Earth 3D live wallpaper app with day/night cycle now down to $1 on Mac (Reg. $3)

- Feb. 22nd 2019 4:56 pm ET

0

The Earth 3D live wallpaper app for Mac is now on sale for $1. The regularly $3 app is now matching the lowest price we have tracked on the Mac App Store. Along with basic live wallpaper features it also has Interactive mode, a day/night cycle, 2,600 geographic objects, 500 wonders of the world and screen saver mode. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 users all-time. More details below.

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Earth 3D:

Turn your monitor into a realistic space shuttle window! Our planet looks exactly as it’s seen by astronauts. You see the blackness of outer space with sparks of stars on it. You are flying around the Earth, a colorful ball with a veil of atmosphere.

• live wallpaper

• explore our planet with Interactive mode

• day/night cycle with city lights

• real-life nighttime sky

• more than 2,600 geographic objects

• more than 500 wonders of the world

• high-quality 3D graphics and effects

• HD-textures for 1920×1080 and up

