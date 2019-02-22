The iOS adventure game Paul Pixel is now matching its all-time low at just $1 (Reg. $2)

Paul Pixel is a “point-and-click adventure with beautiful pixel art” that tasks an ordinary guy with saving the world “from an alien invasion of infectious zombies.” Regularly $2, you can now download the game for just $1. This is matching the all-time low and the lowest we have tracked this year. If you’re into those classic adventure games like Maniac Mansion and Monkey Island, you’ll certainly want to give this one a closer look. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Gameplay is similar to old games like Maniac Mansion, Zac McKraken, Beneath A Steel Sky and Monkey Island, but the game has a unique interface that is optimized for touch. Unlike most other point-and-click adventures the player actually holds the current item in his hand. An average guy called Paul Pixel discovers that the part of the city where he lives was put in quarantine. Apparently there has been a zombie outbreak. He needs to get out…