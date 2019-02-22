The addictive iBasket Pro for iOS goes FREE for first time in over a year (Reg. $3)

iBasket Pro Street Basketball for iOS is now available for FREE. The regularly $3 mobile arcade-style basketball game can now be added to all your iOS devices for nothing right now. In fact, this is the first time we have seen the game go free since January of 2018. It features several game modes, 4 different courts, some interesting challenge modes and a simple, yet addictive design. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,800 gamers all-time. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also have a huge batch off discounted Dr. Seuss apps today as well the iOS adventure game Paul Pixel matching its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $2).

iOS Universal: iBasket Pro- Street Basketball: FREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Mega Man 30th Anniversary (19 games) $48, Nioh $15, more

iBasket Pro- Street Basketball: