Save up to 50% on Monoprice USB-C cables, dongles and more from $3

Monoprice is currently taking up to 50% off a selection of its USB-C cables, chargers and dongles from under $3. Shipping varies on a per-item, basis, though many will score free delivery. One standout for us is on the Monoprice Select Series 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $30.35 shipped. That’s good for a $25 discount from the going rate and is the best price we’ve seen. This adapter brings three USB 3.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet input and USB-C PD charging port to your MacBook or other USB-C equipped device. It rocks a light-weight form-factor, making it the perfect addition to your travel setup. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Shop the entire sale right here or head below for more.

The versatility of the USB-C port means that it can simultaneously perform several different functions, including data transfer and power input. Rather than being forced to choose one or another, you can enjoy the superior security and increased data transfer speeds of a wired Ethernet connection, as well as the flexibility of three SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports for connecting external hard drives, flash drives, and other USB devices, all while charging your laptop’s battery. Capable of data transfer speeds up to 5Gbps, this hub is also backwards compatible with USB 2.0 and 1.1 devices. A true plug & play device, no drivers or software installations are required to use this Gigabit adapter or USB ports on a Windows or Mac OS X machine.