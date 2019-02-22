Modern Family star Sofia Vergara has recently launched an affordable denim and apparel collection at Walmart. The online-only exclusive line includes over 100 items ranging from jeans and denim jackets to graphic tees and has an array of sizes ranging from 0 up to 20. Plus, all prices are budget-friendly and under $40. Head below to find our top picks from this new line.

Denim

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your denim and Sofia Vergara’s line has an array of stylish and on-trend pieces. One of our favorite styles is the Sofía Skinny Destructed Mid Rise Ankle Jean that includes the perfect amount of distressing. It also features a very on-trend raw hem and a high-waist that’s figure-flattering. Even better, these jeans are priced at $25 and its dark wash is perfect for spring.

Flared jeans are very fashionable for the spring season and Sofia’s new line has multiple options to choose from. A standout are the Melisa High Waist Stretch Flare Jean that include a white wash and a button-fly. These jeans were designed to be figure flattering with a stretch material and high waist-line. Pair this denim with a strappy heel for a leg lengthening look. You can score the flared denim at a budget-friendly price of $28.

“I wanted to create a line of jeans that was affordable for everyone, but the fit, the materials, the colors, the look of it … I mean, it looks like you’re buying jeans that cost $200,” she says.

Jackets

A denim jacket is a staple in any women’s wardrobe. You can wear it over spring and summer dresses, sweaters, styled with t-shirts and much more. The Marianella Soft Stretch Washed Denim Jacket is priced at just $32 and its medium wash is very versatile. It’s also infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility throughout the day.

Tops

One shoulder tops were very popular last spring and summer and they’re making a comeback for this season. Make a statement in the One Shouler Wrap Top that’s just $27. This top looks like a shirt that would be found in Nordstrom for half the cost. I love the waist-cinching bow and three color options to choose from. You can style this top with shorts, jeans or skirts alike for different looks.

Finally, if you’re looking for a cozy and cute top that you can wear now and wear into spring, the Open Back Sweatshirt is a great option. It’s available in five color options and is long enough to wear with leggings, jeans or shorts. This top is just $30 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe.

Which piece from this new collection was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.