PowerA Collector Nintendo Pin Sets from $7.50: Super Mario Heroes, Legend of Zelda, more

- Feb. 22nd 2019 8:30 am ET

Amazon is now offering some great deals on the PowerA Collector Nintendo Pin Sets. You can grab the Super Mario Heroes set for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s nearly 40% off the regular $13 price tag and outside of a few brief offers over the holidays last year, the lowest we have tracked. It includes 3 diecast metal pins with a metal butterfly clutch. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for a great deal on Zelda characters and the Mario villains set.

The Super Mario Villains Pin Set is also down at $7.99. Regularly $13, this one has Wario, Waluigi and Bowser. We also spotted The Legend of Zelda Set for $7.37, which is again down from the usual $13 and the best we have tracked outside of the Black Friday/holiday offers at the end of 2018.

While we are talking Nintendo, we still have some solid Nintendo eShop Switch Deals from $5, Hori’s officially-licensed Mario Controller at $20 (Save 20%) and Nintendo’s new Super Smash Bros. amiibo are now available for pre-order. Nintendo Labo Kits are still down at just $40 and here’s some great first-party Switch game deals.

PowerA Collector Nintendo Pin Sets:

  • Exclusive Designs are Officially Licensed by Nintendo for ultimate collectability
  • Show Off your inner geek by adding these to your hats, clothes, bags and more!
  • Features Mario, Luigi & Yoshi: 3 pins at a great low price
  • High quality diecast metal with durable Enamel colors
  • Approximately 1 1/2 inch tall with metal Butterfly clutch for secure fastening

