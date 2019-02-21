Nintendo eShop Switch Deals from $5: Old Man’s Journey, War of Mine, Undertale, more

- Feb. 21st 2019 4:56 pm ET

0

This morning’s games roundup is filled with some amazing deals on essential Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda Breath of the Wild and more. But we have spotted some new price drops on the eShop to add to our ongoing list of digital deals. Some highlights include Old Man’s Journey, This War of Mine, Undertale (the free DELTARUNE Chapter 1 hits on February 28th) and many more. Head below for all of our top picks.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Picks from the Sale:

You can also add a D-Pad to your Switch with Hori’s officially-licensed Mario Controller at $20 (Save 20%) and Nintendo’s new Super Smash Bros. amiibo are available for pre-order. Also, here’s the Nintendo NES Classic for $50 (Refurb, Orig. $60).

Old Man’s Journey:

Old Man’s Journey, a soul-searching puzzle adventure, tells a story of life, loss, reconciliation, and hope. Entrenched in a beautifully sunkissed and handcrafted world, embark on a heartfelt journey interwoven with lighthearted and pressure-free puzzle solving.

A visual narrative about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans, uncover stories of the old man’s life told through beautiful vignettes of his memories. Interacting with the serene and whimsical environment, solve playful puzzles by shaping the landscape, growing the hills to create the old man’s path forward.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard