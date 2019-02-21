Nintendo eShop Switch Deals from $5: Old Man’s Journey, War of Mine, Undertale, more

This morning’s games roundup is filled with some amazing deals on essential Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda Breath of the Wild and more. But we have spotted some new price drops on the eShop to add to our ongoing list of digital deals. Some highlights include Old Man’s Journey, This War of Mine, Undertale (the free DELTARUNE Chapter 1 hits on February 28th) and many more. Head below for all of our top picks.

You can also add a D-Pad to your Switch with Hori’s officially-licensed Mario Controller at $20 (Save 20%) and Nintendo’s new Super Smash Bros. amiibo are available for pre-order. Also, here’s the Nintendo NES Classic for $50 (Refurb, Orig. $60).

Old Man’s Journey, a soul-searching puzzle adventure, tells a story of life, loss, reconciliation, and hope. Entrenched in a beautifully sunkissed and handcrafted world, embark on a heartfelt journey interwoven with lighthearted and pressure-free puzzle solving.

A visual narrative about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans, uncover stories of the old man’s life told through beautiful vignettes of his memories. Interacting with the serene and whimsical environment, solve playful puzzles by shaping the landscape, growing the hills to create the old man’s path forward.