PowerA’s metal Super Mario Edition Nintendo Switch Stand is yours for $10 today (Reg. $15+)

Target is offering the PowerA Super Mario Edition Compact Metal Stand for Nintendo Switch at $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $25, otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. REDcard holders will get an extra 5% off and receive free shipping. Regularly up to $20, it has sold for closer to $15 over the last number of months at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It features rubber pads to keep your Switch safe, a durable aluminum alloy build, adjustable viewing angle and a fold-up design. It also includes a drawstring travel bag. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can also still add a D-Pad to your Switch with Hori’s officially-licensed Mario Controller at $20 (Save 20%) and PowerA’s Collector Nintendo Pin Sets are down at $7.50 Prime shipped. Here are some discounted Switch console bundles and be sure to head over to this morning’s roundup for even more.

PowerA Super Mario Edition Compact Metal Stand: