PowerA’s metal Super Mario Edition Nintendo Switch Stand is yours for $10 today (Reg. $15+)

Target is offering the PowerA Super Mario Edition Compact Metal Stand for Nintendo Switch at $9.99. Shipping is free in orders over $25, otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. REDcard holders will get an extra 5% off and receive free shipping. Regularly up to $20, it has sold for closer to $15 over the last number of months at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It features rubber pads to keep your Switch safe, a durable aluminum alloy build, adjustable viewing angle and a fold-up design. It also includes a drawstring travel bag. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
You can also still add a D-Pad to your Switch with Hori’s officially-licensed Mario Controller at $20 (Save 20%) and PowerA’s Collector Nintendo Pin Sets are down at $7.50 Prime shipped. Here are some discounted Switch console bundles and be sure to head over to this morning’s roundup for even more.
PowerA Super Mario Edition Compact Metal Stand:
For gaming on the go, check out the Nintendo Switch Metal Stand. This red Super Mario stand is fully positionable so you can get the best viewing angle, whether you’re playing on your own or packing it up to play an away game with a friend. A cable notch in the bottom allows for easy charging, good grip keeps your switch in place and a great looking design makes it a good alternate option for displaying your Switch when you’re not playing it. Not that that’s ever going to happen.