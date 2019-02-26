Sci-fi survival game Out There Ω Edition drops to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $4), more

Sci-fi survival game Out There: Ω Edition is now down to $1. Regularly $4, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. It features a main storyline with 4 different endings, a crafting system and a procedurally-generated galaxy. Out There carries a 4+ star rating from thousands all-time and we have some of the developer’s other titles on sale down below as well.
Out There: Ω Edition:
You are an astronaut awaking from cryonics not in the solar system, but… out there… in a far and unknown place of the galaxy. In Out There, you will have to survive, tinkering your ship with what you can gather drifting in the void, and spot garden planets to refill your oxygen supply.