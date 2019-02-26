Sci-fi survival game Out There Ω Edition drops to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $4), more

Sci-fi survival game Out There: Ω Edition is now down to $1. Regularly $4, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. It features a main storyline with 4 different endings, a crafting system and a procedurally-generated galaxy. Out There carries a 4+ star rating from thousands all-time and we have some of the developer’s other titles on sale down below as well.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We still have Dandara at its lowest price ever and the puzzle-platformer Teslagrad for just $1. Be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS/Mac app deals.

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Out There Chronicles – Ep. 1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Rushers: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends $5, Red Dead Redemption 2 $35, more

Out There: Ω Edition: