Sci-fi survival game Out There Ω Edition drops to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $4), more

- Feb. 26th 2019 10:24 am ET

0

Sci-fi survival game Out There: Ω Edition is now down to $1. Regularly $4, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the App Store. It features a main storyline with 4 different endings, a crafting system and a procedurally-generated galaxy. Out There carries a 4+ star rating from thousands all-time and we have some of the developer’s other titles on sale down below as well.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We still have Dandara at its lowest price ever and the puzzle-platformer Teslagrad for just $1. Be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best iOS/Mac app deals.

iOS Universal: Out There: Ω Edition: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Out There Chronicles – Ep. 1: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Rushers: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Rayman Legends $5, Red Dead Redemption 2 $35, more

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Cloud Outliner Pro, Oh She Glows, more

Out There: Ω Edition:

You are an astronaut awaking from cryonics not in the solar system, but… out there… in a far and unknown place of the galaxy. In Out There, you will have to survive, tinkering your ship with what you can gather drifting in the void, and spot garden planets to refill your oxygen supply.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard