Teslagrad and its magnetic 2D puzzle-platformer action now $2 on iOS/Apple TV (Reg. $6)

Packed full of old-school boss fights, magnetic physics-based gameplay and hand-drawn visuals, Teslagrad is now on sale. Regularly $6, you can now download the game for all your iOS devices and Apple TV at just $1.99. Outside of a brief launch promo, this is the lowest total we have tracked on the App Store. It is a 2D puzzle-platformer where players will have to make use of interesting magnetic and electromagnetic powers in order uncover the secrets of the abandoned Tesla Tower. There are “Absolutely NO ads [or] NO in-app payments” and there’s full MFI gamepad support here. Rated 4+ stars. More details and gameplay footage below.

