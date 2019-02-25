Teslagrad and its magnetic 2D puzzle-platformer action now $2 on iOS/Apple TV (Reg. $6)

Packed full of old-school boss fights, magnetic physics-based gameplay and hand-drawn visuals, Teslagrad is now on sale. Regularly $6, you can now download the game for all your iOS devices and Apple TV at just $1.99. Outside of a brief launch promo, this is the lowest total we have tracked on the App Store. It is a 2D puzzle-platformer where players will have to make use of interesting magnetic and electromagnetic powers in order uncover the secrets of the abandoned Tesla Tower. There are “Absolutely NO ads [or] NO in-app payments” and there’s full MFI gamepad support here. Rated 4+ stars. More details and gameplay footage below.
iOS Universal/Apple TV: Teslagrad: $2 (Reg. $6)
Teslagrad is a 2D puzzle-platformer with action elements where magnetism and other electromagnetic powers are the key to go throughout the game, and thereby discover the secrets kept in the long abandoned Tesla Tower. Embark on an adventure as a young boy armed with ancient Teslamancer technology. Forge your path through the Tesla Tower and overcome the huge variety of challenges and enigmas.