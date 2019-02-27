Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 60W USB-C Wall Charger w/ Dual USB ports $36, more

- Feb. 27th 2019 10:26 am ET

STSS (an Aukey-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its 60W USB-C Charger with dual USB Charging Ports for $35.99 shipped when code AUKPD070 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $14 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention and is the lowest we’ve seen. This 60W charger is fully equipped to handle just about all of your power needs. Its USB-C port deals out plenty of power to quickly charge smartphones and more. Plus, it has two 2.4A USB ports to fuel up headphones as well as other accessories. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Aukey 3-Port Bluetooth Receiver Car Kit: $14 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
    • w/ code AUKEYBR3
  • Tribit XSport Fly Bluetooth Earbuds: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
    • w/ code 4PTRK5GK
  • Aukey Bluetooth Audio Adapter: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • ABOX 5W Qi Pad with Cooling Fan: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code 68GVHSWX

This three-port USB charging station packs a total 72W of power into its compact form. Use it to charge a USB-C laptop and two USB-powered devices simultaneously at home or in the office. Fast charge the new iPhone X or iPhone 8 Plus up to 50% in just 30 minutes, and use the same Power Delivery port to recharge a Type-C equipped 13” MacBook Pro at full speed.

