Wrap your iPhone XS/R/8/7/Plus in a stylish new case starting at $4 shipped

- Feb. 26th 2019 7:24 pm ET

Caseology via Amazon is currently offering a batch of its iPhone cases starting at $3.99 shipped when item-specific promo codes are applied at checkout. Note: you’ll need to ensure that the seller is Caseology without Amazon delivery fulfillment. Our top pick from the selection is the Vault Rugged Matte Black iPhone XR Case for $8.03 with code 25ZAR2TV. Also available in Navy Blue with code NDEWTYW7. That’s good for a 33% discount from the going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve seen. Whether you’re looking to protect your new device without breaking the bank or are in need of a change in style, this case makes a great option. It carries a 3.9/5 star ratingHead below for more.

Other notable cases include:

Caseology Vault Rugged iPhone XR Case features:

  • iPhone XR case for Apple iPhone XR (2018) – Compatible with most third-party wireless chargers, screen protectors and other iPhone XR accessories
  • Thin rugged protection case with shock absorbing features adds minimal bulk to your phone
  • Flexible single-piece TPU cover offers the durability needed to protect against everyday wear and tear
  • Slightly textured cover with brushed metal design and carbon fiber detail for a comfortable secure grip
  • Responsive button covers with crisp tactile feedback, precise cutouts and raised front lip protection

