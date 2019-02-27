Track activity, heart rate, sleep, more w/ Garmin’s $50 Vivosmart HR+ Band (Refurb, Orig. $220)

BuyDig is offering the refurbished Garmin Vivosmart HR+ Activity Tracker for $49.99 shipped. Although this band can be bought in new condition from third-party Amazon sellers for around $95, it actually fetches $140 direct from Amazon or B&H. Today’s deal offers a solid discount that brings it within a mere $2 of the lowest historic price we’ve seen. This wearable features GPS for mapping your activity. It also tracks the distance you’ve moved, floors climbed, calories burned, and much more. The Garmin Connect Mobile app helps you stay motivated with fitness challenges, smart coaching, and more. Customers will receive a full 1-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers.

If you’re willing to give up the Garmin name in exchange for a lesser-known brand, look at this similar Fitness Tracker for $30. This unit is brand new, lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, and is Amazon’s best-selling fitness tracker. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of its 3,000+ reviewers.

Garmin Vivosmart HR+ Activity Tracker features: