Put a Breville Smart Oven Pro Toaster Oven on your countertop for $190 (Refurb, Orig. $270)

For today only, Woot is offering the refurbished Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven with Element IQ (BOV845BSS) for $189.99. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $269 new on Amazon where it currently sells for $220 in refurbished condition. Today’s offer is the best we can find. It has 10 pre-set cooking functions and 1,800 watts of convection power. It ships with a 6-month warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.
If you’re in the market for new kitchen goods, today is the day. Our Home Goods Guide is packed full of notable deals on everything fro Instant Pot cookers and Breville coffee machines to smart home gear and robotic vacuums. Not to mention Amazon’s 1-day kitchenware sale from $4.50.
Breville Smart Oven Pro Convection Toaster Oven:
- Features an interior oven light to keep an eye on your cooking
- 10 pre-set cooking functions include: toast 6 slices, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, Warm, slow cook
- Capacity: 6-slice toaster, 13″ pizza. Dimensions : 15.75 x 18.50 x 11 inches
- Convection powered: an inbuilt fan that circulates the hot air within the oven. It speeds the cooking process by stripping away the cold air that surrounds your food