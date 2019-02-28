Easily upgrade to smart lighting w/ TP-Link’s 3-Way Kit for $45 shipped (Save 25%)

Newegg is offering the TP-Link Smart 3-Way Light Switch Kit (HS210) for $44.99 shipped when coupon code EMCTVVD53 has been applied during checkout. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When I made all the lighting in my home smart, finding low-cost switches capable of working with 3-way wiring was a bit tricky. This solution and current discount from TP-Link is a diamond in the rough and an obvious pick for anyone wanting to upgrade to smart switches. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Have a room that you’d like to be able to dim the lights in? I have several and for those I opted for the Tessan Smart Dimmer Switch at $26 (clip the on-page coupon to spend even less). It’s worth noting that these will not work with 3-way switches, but are wonderful for rooms that aren’t set up that way. Not only do they have easy-to-understand buttons, they also work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. I typically use Alexa to control them, but recently set up an iOS Shortcut that uses IFTTT for those moments when I’d rather not speak aloud.
TP-Link Smart 3-Way Light Switch Kit features:
- Smart Switch Kit makes it easy to replace 3-way switches common in living rooms, stairways, and halls
- No need to understand complex 3-way switch wiring or master vs. auxiliary switch configurations. Free Kasa app guides you through easy step-by-step installation
- Control your lights from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (iOS, Android)
- Easily connects with Amazon Echo or Google Assistant voice assistants for convenient hands-free control
- Connects to standard home Wi-Fi networks
- Check on lights remotely on your phone, create schedules, set timers and countdowns
- Use Away-Mode to switch lights on at different times to give the appearance someone is home while you’re away
- Built-in indicator illuminates to locate the switch button at night
- Requires a secured home Wi-Fi network connection