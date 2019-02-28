Easily upgrade to smart lighting w/ TP-Link’s 3-Way Kit for $45 shipped (Save 25%)

Newegg is offering the TP-Link Smart 3-Way Light Switch Kit (HS210) for $44.99 shipped when coupon code EMCTVVD53 has been applied during checkout. That’s $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When I made all the lighting in my home smart, finding low-cost switches capable of working with 3-way wiring was a bit tricky. This solution and current discount from TP-Link is a diamond in the rough and an obvious pick for anyone wanting to upgrade to smart switches. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Have a room that you’d like to be able to dim the lights in? I have several and for those I opted for the Tessan Smart Dimmer Switch at $26 (clip the on-page coupon to spend even less). It’s worth noting that these will not work with 3-way switches, but are wonderful for rooms that aren’t set up that way. Not only do they have easy-to-understand buttons, they also work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. I typically use Alexa to control them, but recently set up an iOS Shortcut that uses IFTTT for those moments when I’d rather not speak aloud.

TP-Link Smart 3-Way Light Switch Kit features: